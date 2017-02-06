Church community centre gifted a major facelift

A community centre has been given a major facelift thanks to a large donation from a local charity.

Kingsleigh Methodist Church’s King Street facility, which houses everything from support for refugees and asylum seekers to Slimming World groups, was gifted £25,000 by the Leigh Neighbours. The money was used to transform the kitchen including installing a new boiler and units, replace the windows and fit new toilets. The grant also covered decorating the building and a deep clean of the floor.

Neighbours vice-chairwoman Jan Eckersley said: “Kingsleigh community centre is a vital hub which sits at the heart of the community here in Leigh.

“Every week, it hosts a variety of groups, clubs and support networks, which provide leisure and lifestyle opportunities that cater to people of all ages and interests.

“We were delighted to offer our support because we recognise the important role this centre provides to the entire community.”

The new-look building was shown off to the community for the first time at an official re-opening ceremony.

The church’s Gillian Baglee said: “We owe a huge debt of gratitude to Leigh Neighbours. When they initially approached us with the idea of paying for a complete refurbishment, we were frankly astonished. But they were true to their word and the result is what we see today. They were quite simply a pleasure to work with.”