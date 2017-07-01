Caring youngster sacrifices presents for charity

A caring schoolboy has proved to be a real-life superhero as he dedicates his birthday to helping others.

Jon-James Touhey turns seven on Tuesday and will enjoy a party today to mark the occasion.

But rather than receiving birthday presents from his friends, he has asked for donations to two charities.

He wants to support the Ponseti clinic at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where he has been treated since being born with a club foot, and the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund supporting the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

Fittingly, his party has a superhero theme.

Jon-James’s mother Becky Hodgson, who lives in Golborne, said: “He’s been undergoing surgery on his left foot since he was born and it was always done at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital. We have been going there for nearly seven years.

“We thought it would be nice to give something back so instead of his friends giving him birthday presents, he said he would like to raise some money by people donating whatever they would spend on a present.

“We will have a box for people to make donations.”

Jon-James, who attends Golborne Community Primary School, hopes to raise £100.

Mrs Hodgson said: “To give up receiving presents is a big thing for a little boy at six going on seven.

“He has been very charitable and we are really, really proud.

“We hope he continues this and it gets other children to raise awareness for those who are less fortunate than themselves.”

She said Jon-James was “extremely excited” about his birthday and was counting down the number of “sleeps”.

He loves superheroes and has asked friends to wear costumes for his party today at Goose Green Sports And Social Club.

His own costume is being kept as a surprise for the party.