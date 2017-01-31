Car ploughs into telephone exchange

This was the scene after an out-of-control car collided with another before ploughing into a BT telephone exchange.

Neither the 70-year-old driver of the US car nor the 26-year-old woman at the wheel of the red Vauxhall Corsa was injured in the Cross Street, Hindley, smash at 12.50pm today (Tuesday).

Paramedics checked the shaken pair at the scene and Hindley firemen examined the wall for structural damage which did not appear serious before passing responsibility over to BT and council engineers.

Hindley fire station manager Ady Taylor said; “It was just an unfortunate accident. The gentleman was coming out of the Tesco carpark when his foot slipped on the accelerator and his Chrysler shot across the road, hitting the lady’s Corsa and then the wall of the telephone exchange.

“The vehicle hit a glazed section which was made out of thick thermal glass blocks. Had it hit one of the brick sections of the wall, it could have been more serious.

“As it was the two people in the cars were shaken but otherwise unhurt which is the main thing. The wall can be repaired.”

Firefighters were at the scene for about an hour.