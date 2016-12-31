Car damaged in arson attack

A car was completely burnt out when it was set alight in an arson attack.
The blue Nissan Primera was set on fire near Morris Farm, off Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw.
Firefighters from Hindley were called at 9.30pm on Friday to put out the blaze.
