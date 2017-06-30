Car abandoned and set on fire after police chase

A car was abandoned and set alight after reportedly being pursued by police.
Fire crews from Atherton were called to Thirlmere Avenue in Tyldesley at around 4.20am to reports of a vehicle fire.
The Volkswagen Touareg had been left in the road and was blazing by the time firefighters arrived.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said the car had earlier been involved in a police chase after its occupants were involved in an unknown crime.
