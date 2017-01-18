Cancer mum is given new hope of life

A mum given months to live has been given fresh hope of survival after undergoing experimental treatment abroad.

But Polly Haydock is fast running out of funds to keep paying for the therapy which doctors say has put her usually deadly disease into reverse.

The 37-year-old from Atherton is currently in a German hospital battles colorectal cancer.

She first went to the Hallwang Clinic last month and has returned to check on the progress and have more treatment.

Husband Dan said: “It’s going well. The treatment appears to be working. Two of the tumours have gone, which is excellent. There is still quite a bit to do.

“We are over the moon, we’re overjoyed. It’s still quite early days but we are confident that it’s going to work.”

On her online appeal page, Polly wrote: “I am ecstatic, the treatment is working and it’s all thanks to you for your support and donations! Thank you so so so so much!”

She is continuing to have treatment at the clinic, which includes immunotherapy and ozone therapy.

Dan said: “Polly is coping really well at this time. She’s very positive.

“There have been a lot of well-wishers and people sending messages. It’s great.”

The mum-of-three from Gadbury Fold was diagnosed in October 2015 and last July she was given the devastating news that she had just six months left to live.

Doctors said her life could possibly be prolonged by chemotherapy, but it would probablynot be a cure.

Polly instead launched an appeal so she could go to Germany for immunotherapy, which she believes gives a better chance of survival.

Her campaign has received massive support, with more than £206,000 raised so far towards the £410,000 needed. But the costs are mounting up.

Dan said: “We are running out of money. By the end of these two weeks, we will have used it all. This is the main part of the treatment. We are going to keep raising money and she will be back here in a few weeks.”

More charity events are being held, including a black tie casino night in Bolton on February 11 where Dan will be the guest speaker. The night includes a disco, buffet and auction, and tickets cost £45.

Bolton Wanderers legends will take part in a question and answer session to raise money on March 17. The evening will be compered by comedian Ben Lawes and tickets cost £10, which includes supper. For tickets to either event, email enquiries@pollysangels.com.

Money can also still be donated to Polly’s online fund-raising appeal.

Go to www.gofundme.com/my-children-need-their-mummy-2u9pnzg4 to donate.