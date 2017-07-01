D-Day is looming for closed pubs

The fate of two community pubs in Leigh is hanging in the balance with different regeneration bids lodged for the sites

Plans have been unveiled by Scott Briggs, of Newland Homes, which could see the Colliers Rest, on Firs Lane, be transformed into apartments.

The former Silver Dollar pub

And the Silver Dollar, on Nel Pan Lane, could become a private children’s nursery, if proposals by Mark Cockcroft, of Sovereign Fold Lane, find favour.

The Colliers Rest has been on the market for two years, with an asking price of £170,000 but it is understood there has been no concrete bid for it to be retained as a hostelry.

Before it was put up for sale the pub had been closed for at least six months.

Former Leigh resident Tony Jones said: “It used to be a really good pub and very popular with locals.

“But like everything else, tastes change and it’s hard to run a public house these days.

“It will be interesting to see how they get on with the conversion.”

Part of the proposals, which will require a change of use certificate from Wigan Council, should see a new boundary wall erected behind the former pub.

Meanwhile supporters of efforts to breathe new life into the Silver Dollar premises, which was also previously known as Murphy’s Bar, say that they should create 14 new jobs.

And the applicant has maintained that the venture should not cause a disturbance to neighbours than the previous usage.

Planning agent Justyn Lambert said: “It was formerly a public house with outside seating which would have generated much more noise than a small nursery yard and the proposed hours of opening are more acceptable for nearby families.”

Mr Lambert said that families using the nursery would use a public car park to the side of Westleigh Primary and staff already had spaces within the school grounds.

“The majority of our family live on the local estates, the Trees Estate and Abbey Lane. Families accessing the nursery will only drop off and collect children quickly,” added Mr Lambert.

The pub, which is located at the junction with Taylor Street, was sold off for £65,000 before it was due to be auctioned off in Nottingham last March. It was said to be in need of some refurbishment by the sellers Auction Estates.

In its heyday the pub used to play host to regular karaoke and live music nights.