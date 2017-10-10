Can't make calls? EE is down for many customers in the north west

EE have acknowledged there has been a problem with mobile service on their network since early this morning.

Some customers are reporting problems when trying to make calls, and a live map from the website Downdetector is showing major network outages across the country.

EE have said that the issues are with voice calls only, and is only affecting calls to non-EE numbers.

Customers in Lancashire were not too impressed, and have taken to Twitter to voice their anger.

@Kevin31576631 said "This is a complete joke as well as the network being branded as the most reliable", while @hazcrooke too them to task about their adverts: "Need to spend more money on supplying a reliable service and less on @kevinbacon’s terrible acting! #EEdown"

@johndanbatch even offered them some advice "@ee just turn the network off and on again!