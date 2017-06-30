Burning car had been used by raiders in petrol station robbery

A car found alight early this morning had been used by armed robbers who attacked two police officers.

Firefighters were called to put out a blaze involving a Volkswagen Touareg on Troutbeck Drive, near the junction with Thirlmere Avenue in Astley, at 4.20am today

Now police have revealed the car had been used during an incident at a petrol station at Ellesmere Shopping Centre in Walkden.

The smashed window of the van

Officers were called to the petrol station at around 4.05am to reports of a robbery.

When they arrived, their van was rammed repeatedly by the Vauxhall Touareg as four offenders attempted to flee.

One of the men got out of the car and smashed the police van with a pick axe, before rejoining his accomplices.

The four men left in the car and it was later found on fire on Troutbeck Drive.

Both police officers sustained minor injuries during the attack.

Police enquiries established the robbers had smashed their way into the petrol station by ramming their car against the door.

They went inside and stole cash and cigarettes.

Det Sgt Amanda Weems, from Greater Manchester Police, said: “This was a shocking incident which has left two police officers injured as a result of a senseless attack by a group of violent offenders.

“We are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry. However I would like to seek the public’s help to track down those responsible.

“The offenders have managed to gain entry into the petrol station after ramming a side door with their car before going in and stealing a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

“Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, it is possible that people may have seen or heard something given the disturbance that would have been caused by the robbery and subsequent attack on the officers.

“If you have any information then I would urge you to please contact police.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 250 of June 30, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.