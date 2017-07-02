Brass performers issue an appeal for fresh blood in their 170th year

Brass band players have issued an appeal to ensure a 170-year-old musical tradition continues to flourish.

One of the oldest ‘village’ outfits in the country, Golborne Brass Band has competed, performed and marched through changing tastes and configurations.

And now band leaders are looking to bolster their ranks with cornet and bass enthusiasts.

Lesley Taylor, band secretary, said: “We have a proud history and wish to continue in the same vein for many years to come.

“We are looking for any previous band members, or any lapsed members from other bands, who may be wishing to return to this fantastic hobby.”

Veteran and younger players make up the 2017 Golborne contingent, under conductor Mark Harrison.

Back in 2011 the band qualified for the National Brass Band of Great Britain finals and stellar performances in competitions recently has seen them earn promotion to become a ‘second section’ ranked group.

This September is an especially busy time for the band, with Orrell Proms, Ashton Festival and a proms night in Lowton all pencilled in.

First formed in 1847, the organisation has had several HQs, with Lowton Social Club, on Newton Road, now filling the role. Practices are on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 8pm to 10pm.

Those wanting to find out more can call Norma Tinsley on 07768 142999 or Fay Kerr on 07940 178478, or visit the band’s website at www.golbornebrassband.co.uk