Body found in search for missing boy

Police searching for a missing boy following a fire in Parbold have found a body.

Emergency services were called around 3pm on Sunday (January 29) to Fairhurst Hall, Chorley Road after a fire at a barn.



Following the fire, Louis Simpson, 14, from Parbold, was reported missing.



After an extensive search of the area a body was recovered from the barn last night (January 30). While yet to be formally identified, the body is sadly believed to be Louis.



Louis' family have been informed this morning and they are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this time.

A post mortem examination will be carried out to try to establish the cause of death and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

Enquiries are continuing to establish what has happened and what caused the fire, however at this stage there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

In a tribute, Louis' parents said: “It is with deep regret and heartbreak that we can confirm the tragic loss of our beautiful, beautiful boy Louis James Simpson.

"We are all truly devastated but want to thank our amazing family and friends for their on-going love and support. We ask that our privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time”.