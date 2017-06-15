BMX star to grace town’s pop-up track

Top cyclist Shanaze Reade will be heading up Team Wigan when the Street Velodrome returns to Leigh next week.

The world champion cyclist will be taking to the pop-up track which this year has moved to a new town centre location next to Leigh Town Hall, making it more accessible for all.

The Leigh weekend will include the second round of the Viking StreetVelodrome Series which will see top talent take on Shanaze and Team Wigan in the tournament against five other teams and members of the public are encouraged to see her in action on Sunday in the second round of the pro tournament.

It follows Team Wigan’s success for riders Patrick Robinson and Sophie Bagnall in the men’s and women’s series at the tournament opener in Dublin last weekend where they both clinched gold.

Anyone can follow in Team Wigan’s footsteps too on Saturday when the velodrome is open to the public for free from 11am to 6pm with all equipment supplied.

And schools across the area will also get the chance to try out cycling on the track on Thursday and Friday with expert tuition from the team.

The event is a huge coup for Leigh, which hosted the Street Velodrome last year at Pennnington Flash Park, and it joins iconic venues like Canary Wharf in London and Newmarket Racecourse.

It fits into the £5m fund aimed at improving the area around Leigh town centre and will help to bolster Leigh’s redevelopment.

Street Velodrome will also help to kick start the first of two Wellfest weeks across Wigan Borough which encourage people to do something to improve their health and wellbeing.

The public open session runs on Saturday from 11am to 6pm and the pro events run from noon to 4pm on Sunday.