Bedroom destroyed after house blaze

Neighbours raised the alarm when a fire broke out in a bedroom.

Office equipment, including a computer and speakers, set alight in the first-floor bedroom of a terraced house on Willow Street, Atherton, at around 2.45pm today.

People were in the house at the time, on the ground floor, but did not know there was a blaze.

Crew manager Craig Little, from Atherton fire station, said: "The fire was noticed by neighbours. The occupiers were completely unaware of the fire burning above them.

"Neighbours knocked on and immediately called us. We were literally only a minute away."

Crews went into the house to tackle the fire. They managed to stop it spreading to other areas, but the bedroom was completely destroyed.

Mr Little said: "There was no smoke detection in the property. Our message is to contact your nearest fire station or call 0800 555 815 to get some detection fitted. It's free.

"It may have given them the early warning. Luckily for them it was spotted by a neighbour."

The fire is thought to have been started by an electrical fault.