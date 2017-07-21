Bands pull out the stops for local ‘legend’

A Leigh band has organised a “huge” gig to help a local legend who is stuck in Greece with a broken back.

Stephen Moss, 60, a grandad-of-one, is trapped in Rhodes Hospital after breaking his lower back in three places during a fall on holiday with his wife Deborah.

Stephen "Ozzy" Moss and wife Deborah

Ozzy, or Mossy as he is affectionately known in the town, has been stuck on the Greek island since mid-June, and fears he may not make it back home in time for the birth of his second grandchild.

Stephen’s dream holiday turned into a nightmare after the accident, when he discovered that the holiday insurance policy from Puffin Insurance would not cover medical flights home.

Rockers and bikers across Leigh have now come together to gather some of the most prestigious metal bands in the country to raise vital funds for their friend.

Jan Hull, a self-proclaimed rocker from Leigh, said: “Everyone knows Mossy in the rock world. We all know each other, it’s quite a close community. We all want to help each other out, it’s what we do. This could have happened to anyone and if it did, everyone would still help. Everyone thinks bikers or people with tattoos are a bit rough, but that just isn’t the case.”

We all want to help each other out, it’s what we do Jan Hull

The gig Ozzy Mossy Fest, which will take place at The Colliery on King Street, will include performances from famous names across the genre including popular tribute bands Black Zeppelin and Motorheadache - the latter of who rarely gig in the North West.

Organiser Graham Lee will also play a gig with his band Roadhog, who are revered on the borough’s rock scene.

The aim, as well as eventually getting their friend back to the UK, is to keep up with the on-going costs of Stephen’s care.

The most recent update on Stephen said: “Debbie (his wife) has no option but to hire a nurse to help with Mossy’s care costing £60 a day which quickly mounts to £780 starting now until only 10 days after his major operation. Insurance are still dragging their feet and not returning calls. Debbie is also looking at maybe getting a hotel closer to the hospital and possibly trying to get a family member or close friend to go over and help and support them.”

Stephen flew out to Lindos in Rhodes with Deborah on Saturday, June 10 to attend a Rockers Reunited music event.

But in the early hours of Wednesday, June 21, he fell backwards down 10 steps at Lindos Gardens apartment block, breaking his back.

As Deborah contacted Puffin Insurance, she was forced to wait four days only to be told that because Stephen had an EHIC, formerly known as E111, he had to remain in Greece, despite the policy covering medical treatment. The company informed her they would be able to fly him back home, but could not say when.

Ozzy Mossy Fest organisers are now appealing to any Leigh businesses who would be willing to aid the fund-raiser by donating prizes for raffles.

Anyone interested can contact Graham Lee on graham744@hotmail.com. Doors will open at 1pm and tickets are £5, which includes performances from eight bands. There will also be food stalls, a raffle and a tombola.