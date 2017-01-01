Art collection will be a huge draw

Culture fans will get a unique opportunity to witness the cutting edge of the arts when a prestigious drawing prize comes to the borough.

Around 60 works will go on display at the Turnpike Gallery in Leigh at a show for the Jerwood Drawing Prize 2016.

The exhibition is a real coup for Leigh as it is the only northern show being organised by the prize and will feature all the winners’ work alongside art by talent ranging from students to established international names.

The high-profile event is also the ideal way for the group in charge at the venue to relaunch itself as part of the change from being Creative Leigh to new organisation The Turnpike.

The Turnpike director Helen Stalker said: “It’s brilliant to have the Jerwood coming here and to be the only northern venue is fantastic. They have been really supportive in bringing it to Leigh. It’s a real signal that we are a different organisation with our name change as well and it’s a great opportunity to put the word out.

“The show is a real mix of drawing techniques and a good way to look at it is that it is all about hand-made marks. Some of the work is quite difficult to describe and it’s really pushing the concepts of what drawing is. There is a film about drawing, textile work, a bit of everything really.

“Schools will also be visiting and the pupils will choose their own selections and winners. We will have a kind of mini-Jerwood Prize for Leigh with the young people being their own selection panel.”

The prize is the UK’s longest-running and most-established open competition for original drawing and has gained a reputation for promoting a wide range of modern drawing styles and championing talented newcomers.

The exhibition in Leigh will include first prize winner Solveig Settemsdal’s video Singularity, a digital rendering of the act of drawing, Anna Sofie Jespersen’s ball pen on tracing paper work Sid in Bathtub and student awards winners Jade Chorkularb and Amelie Barnathan.

The exhibition will be at the Turnpike from January 14 to March 12, having already been shown in London and Bath with an event in Bournemouth to follow.

The gallery is open from 10am until 4pm from Tuesdays to Saturdays and admission is free.

To find out more visit www.theturnpike.org.uk or www.jerwoodvisualarts.org