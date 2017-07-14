Wigan couple appeal for holiday heroes who came to their rescue

A Wigan couple are looking for the good Samaritans from Burnley who came to their rescue when their money was stolen on holiday.

Carolyn and Stuart Croft were staying in Albufeira when their wallet, purse and debit cards were taken while on the beach.

The Burnley couple stepped in to act as their holiday heroes by lending them €60 to get them through their final day.

"We were so grateful to them because it was our last day and we had no money left and no means of getting any," said Carolyn.

"We feel terrible that we haven't been able to repay them."

Having lost the couple's mobile number, Carolyn and Stuart are trying to track them down.

Please contact them on Carly@kpendlebury.co.uk if you have any information.