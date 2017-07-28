Spectacular literary festival at mining museum

A local author is bringing her spectacular celebration of the written word back and hopes the event will be bigger and better second time round.

Sandra Robinson, from Astley, has more than 40 writers booked in for the Manchester Author Event and Gig which will take place at the newly-renamed Lancashire Mining Museum in August.

It was an absolutely cracking day and night last year, everybody loved it and there was a vast array of people from different areas of the country Sandra Robinson

Sandra, who came up with the idea of a literary bash after attending similar events elsewhere promoting the erotic fiction she writes under the pen-name Scarlett Flame, is planning a three-day event including writing-themed canal trips, performances from top bands and the chance to meet dozens of authors.

Bookworms will be able to buy copies of novels in a wide variety of genres, get them signed and talk to the minds behind their favourite reads before enjoying musical acts from all over the country on the marquee’s stage.

Sandra said: “It’s going to be over three days, starting with canal boat trips on the Friday involving going up and down the Bridgewater Canal and having afternoon tea or an evening buffet.

“It was an absolutely cracking day and night last year, everybody loved it and there was a vast array of people from different areas of the country. Quite a number of the authors are ones who came last year and that’s a test of a good product, if people want to do it again.”

The musical line-up includes highly-acclaimed London act Officer and local singer-songwriters Vickie Wood and Matt Fryers.

The Manchester Author Event and Gig 2017 runs from Friday August 18 to Sunday August 20. To find out more, search for the event on Facebook.