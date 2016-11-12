Music legend back in the borough

A one-time chart-topping musician is returning to the borough.

Singer-songwriter Beverley Craven, who is best known for her 1991 top-five single Promise Me, will perform at the Turnpike Centre in Leigh later this month.

And she told the Wigan Evening Post that she is very much looking forward to another local appearance as part of a tour of more intimate venues.

Beverley will perform songs from across her long and successful career in music at the venue’s Steinway piano in a duo format with multi-instrumentalist Frank Mead.

She says she enjoys performing alongside the former member of Bill Wyman’s band The Rhythm Kings and is looking forward to the Leigh gig as she has very fond memories of her last show in the town.

Beverley said: “The Turnpike is a fabulous venue. Last time I came it was full and I loved it, we had fish and chips in the dressing room beforehand and the sound was great.

“I’m looking forward to it though it’s in the middle of four gigs so I will have to pace myself through those. I look back at old tour schedules and I used to do 12 consecutive nights and thought nothing of it.

“It’s a two-hour show with stuff from across my five studio albums. There’s quite a lot to pick and choose from.

“I’m enjoying playing smaller venues in a compact duo line-up. My songs are very confessional and intimate and I like to talk to the audience a lot, so those settings are perfect.

“It’s a bit like a therapy session for me where I unload all my thoughts but people seem to appreciate it.”

Beverley is touring following the release of her latest album Change of Heart but says the Leigh gig and its surrounding dates are not specifically about promoting it.

She said: “I’m going out for the sheer pleasure of it. It’s a lovely thing. My life is in a great balance of doing DIY, walking the dog and going out to play shows, it keeps me sane.

“The tour isn’t on the back of anything, I just love performing and relating to people. Finding things which resonate and talking to people in the bar afterwards and having them tell me about their lives is something I like, I’m very flattered by that.

“I just make my albums as and when I get the vibe and then go out and play live because I love it. I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to do that.”

Beverley will perform finely-crafted duo versions of songs such as Promise Me, Holding On, Woman to Woman and Love Scenes at the Leigh gig as well as other tracks from throughout her career.

She will perform at the Turnpike on Saturday, November 19 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £20, available by visiting the box office above Leigh Library or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/creativeleigh