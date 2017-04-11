Life of Brian screening in church a huge success

It was a case of “blessed are the cheesemakers” after the screening of a controversial comedy in a parish church proved a massive success.

Around 130 people packed into Leigh Parish Church for the showing of Monty Python’s cult classic The Life of Brian, organised by Leigh Film Society.

The audience enjoying the film

The historic place of worship rang with gales of laughter at the hilarious story of the man born in the stable next door who is mistaken for the Messiah.

Some fans even went to the lengths of wearing costumes from the film and donning the fake beards on sale in a tribute to the film’s famous stoning scene.

Despite the film stirring up a whirlwind of controversy on its release the screening on Friday night was a more relaxed affair, with the only dissenting note provided by a mock-protest courtesy of parish church vicar Fr Kevin Crinks and a fellow member of his religious order, who stood outside beforehand in their Franciscan habits with slogans from sitcom Father Ted.

Leigh Film Society chair Paul Costello said: “It was a successful event where people attending got into the fun side of the film. Many ladies came wearing fun beards, really getting into the spirit of an immersive cinema event.

“We plan many more screenings where we hope the community will get behind putting Leigh on the map for film.”