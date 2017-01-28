Inspiring images are in the frame at prestigious exhibition

The Turnpike Centre in Leigh has been chosen as the northern venue to showcase the Jerwood Drawing Prize an exciting new exhibition.

More than 50 artists were selected for the show, with the prize-winners all having their work shown in Leigh.

Wayne Reedman views some of the exhibits

The Jerwood is the largest open exhibition competition for drawing in the UK and has become renowned for attracting cutting-edge entries and helping up-and-coming talent get noticed.

The Turnpike exhibition runs until March 12. The gallery is opening Tuesday to Saturday from 10am until 4pm and admission is free.

To find out more visit www.theturnpike.org.uk